ADVERTISEMENT

MHA suspends former Delhi Jal Board CEO

August 01, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

Currently posted in Mizoram, the IAS officer was perceived to be close to the AAP government and attacked by the BJP several times in the past.

Former Delhi Jal Board CEO and Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai was placed under suspension on Monday, according to an official order.

Mr. Rai was embroiled in a political storm for allegedly demolishing a 15th century monument in south-east Delhi to build a new government accommodation in its place while he was the CEO of the DJB.

“The President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 hereby places Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) under suspension with immediate effect,” an MHA order dated July 31 read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rai, currently posted in Mizoram, was perceived to be close to the AAP government and attacked by the BJP several times in the past.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US