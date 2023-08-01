HamberMenu
MHA suspends former Delhi Jal Board CEO

Currently posted in Mizoram, the IAS officer was perceived to be close to the AAP government and attacked by the BJP several times in the past.

August 01, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 04:24 am IST - New Delhi

Former Delhi Jal Board CEO and Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai was placed under suspension on Monday, according to an official order.

Mr. Rai was embroiled in a political storm for allegedly demolishing a 15th century monument in south-east Delhi to build a new government accommodation in its place while he was the CEO of the DJB.

“The President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 hereby places Shri Udit Prakash Rai, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) under suspension with immediate effect,” an MHA order dated July 31 read.

Mr. Rai, currently posted in Mizoram, was perceived to be close to the AAP government and attacked by the BJP several times in the past.

