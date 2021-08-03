‘MHA restricts salary hike for Delhi MLAs’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal likely to discuss matter in Cabinet meeting today

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday is likely to discuss a decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to allegedly restrict a proposed salary hike for the Capital’s legislators, sources aware of the development said.

Lowest paid legislators

According to government sources, the salary of Delhi MLAs has been capped at ₹30,000, making them “the lowest paid legislators in the country.” Due to the move, the salary plus allowances of the city’s MLAs has been restricted to ₹90,000 by the MHA, sources claimed.

‘No hike since 2011’

The salaries of MLAs, the Delhi government claimed, have not been increased since 2011 and the Delhi government had requested the MHA to raise Delhi MLAs’ salaries to be at par with MLAs of other States.

“A proposal to this effect had been pending with the MHA for the last five years. The Capital, unlike other States, does not give added incentives to its legislators such as house rent allowance, for instance, so it was sought to increase salaries given the high cost of living in Delhi,” a source said.

“But the ministry has decided not to do so. The issue will be taken up for discussion by the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday in a meeting which will be chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” the source added.