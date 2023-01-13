Sultanpuri case: MHA recommends suspension of police officers

January 13, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the Delhi Police to suspend and initiate disciplinary action against police personnel deployed in the three Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles and two police pickets, on the day when a 20-year-old woman was killed after being hit and dragged by a car in Sultanpuri area of Delhi.

In a letter sent to Delhi Police, the Ministry added that the role of supervisory officers should also be examined and if their negligence was established, action should be initiated against them.

The Ministry asked the police to assess all the poorly lit roads in the city and work with civic authorities to get them properly illuminated. It also asked for the installation of CCTVs in the vulnerable stretches.

The MHA has additionally asked the police to send a report on the progress of the case every 15 days.

An MHA official said the police had been asked to file a chargesheet in the case as soon as possible and present a robust case in the court of law.

The directions follow a report submitted by the special Delhi Police team that was tasked to probe the incident.

Accused denied bail

In another development, a court here denied bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, one of the co-accused in the case. The bail was denied by the Metropolitan Magistrate of Rohini court, Sanya Dalal, who said that considering the gravity of the offences and the fact the investigation in the matter is still at a very initial stage, bail cannot be granted.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court that the accused tried to mislead police by claiming that Deepak Khanna, one of the co-accused in the crime, was driving the car, whereas the police later found that the car was driven by Amit Khanna.

Mr. Bharadwaj’s counsel, Shilpesh Chaudhary, argued that none of the offences his client was booked in are non-bailable. He added that his client was not in the car when the incident took place.

Experts recreate scene

Meanwhile, a team of five experts from the National Forensic Science University, Gujarat, recreated the crime scene using a dummy.

They came to examine the Sultanpuri spot and collect evidence from the crash site, the police said. The team visited on the request of DCP (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh, who is heading the probe.

ADVERTISEMENT