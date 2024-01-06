MHA orders probe into ‘spurious’ drugs case

January 06, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday sanctioned a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into allegations of substandard drugs being supplied to hospitals and clinics run by the Delhi government.

The development comes a month after the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) submitted a report to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on December 5, stating that some medicine samples collected from three Delhi government-run hospitals — the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital — had turned out to be spurious. Following this, Mr. Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the supply of the drugs to the hospitals.

Reacting to the MHA order, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said of the 43 samples collected from the three hospitals, only five were declared “NSQ” or “not of standard quality”.

At a press conference on Friday, he said nowhere did the DoV report refer to the samples that had failed to meet the quality standards as “fake, counterfeit, poison or spurious”.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the investigation will reveal many angles of this “medicine scam”. “It will reveal why fake medicines were provided to hospitals as well as the actual quantum of the scam,” he said.