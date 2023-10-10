HamberMenu
MHA orders premature retirement of DANICS officer

The suspended officer, A.V. Prem Nath, has five cases against him, said sources

October 10, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A suspended entry grade officer of the DANICS cadre was on Monday prematurely retired, officials said.

Ashutosh Agnihotri, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, issued the order to retire A.V. Prem Nath, a 1997-batch Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service (DANICS) officer.

Mr. Prem Nath did not respond to calls seeking comments. Sources said he has five cases filed against him, including one under the POCSO Act and another over making casteist remarks.

A senior MHA official, in a note to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, said, “I am directed to refer to the subject mentioned above and to say that the Competent Authority has approved the premature retirement of Shri A.V. Prem Nath, an Entry Grade officer of DANICS (1997) in public interest under sub-rule 1 of Rule 56) of the Fundamental Rules and Rule 42 of CCS (Pension) Rules 1965 with immediate effect by giving three months pay and allowances in lieu of notice.”

“The Appointing Authority hereby requires Shri A.V. Prem Nath, [sic] who has completed 26 years of service and attained 50 years of age, to retire from service in public interest, with immediate effect by giving three months matters pay and allowances in lieu of notice,” it added.

