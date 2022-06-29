MHA holds review meeting on MCD

The Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, chaired a review meeting with the special officer and commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday.

A senior MCD official said that the progress made by the civic body over the past month, since it was created by merging three erstwhile municipalities, was discussed at the meeting.

“It is the first meeting that has been held to review the functioning of the civic body. Even before the unification, the MHA held several meetings and collected data from the civic bodies regarding their financial situation over many years. But we received no response from them subsequently,” said the senior MCD official.

Prior to the unification of the erstwhile municipal corporations — North, South and East — the employees of the East and North corporations, were not paid for two and five months respectively.

Even after the merger, the delay in salaries of these employees has continued. Senior municipal officials say the issues such as non-payment of employees’ salaries and hefty financial liabilities remain unaddressed.

“So far there has been no official communication on how these financial issues will be addressed,” the senior MCD official added.