MHA delegates rotation-reservation powers of Delhi municipal wards to State Election Commission

Muneef Khan
October 18, 2022 19:52 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has delegated powers of rotation-cum-reservation of municipal wards in the Capital to the State Election Commission (SEC), according to a gazette notification dated October 17.

 “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 490A of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 the Central Government hereby directs that the powers exercisable by it under clauses (c), (d) & (e) of sub section (2) of Section 5 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, shall be exercisable by the Election Commission of the National Capital Territory of Delhi referred to in section 7 of the said Act,” the gazette notification stated. 

Clause (c) of sub-section 2, under section 5, of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act (1957) refers to the number of wards in which seats shall be reserved for the Scheduled Castes candidates, while clause (d) and (e) refer to the wards in which seats shall be reserved for women, and the manner in which seats shall be rotated, respectively.

 A total of 42 municipal wards in the city have been reserved for Scheduled Castes, as per a previous gazette notification issued by the Centre. The Centre has also decided to cap the total number of civic wards at 250—from the previous number of 272—through a provision in the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022. 

On September 12, the draft delimitation report was published by the SEC while providing a period of three weeks (till October 3) for public suggestions and objections. A total of 1,720 suggestions and objections were received, which according to officials, has been cleared and sent to the Centre by the three-member delimitation that was constituted to execute the delimitation of municipal wards in the Capital.

 However, senior SEC officials were unclear over when the final delimitation report will be published, adding that they are yet to receive directions from the Centre.

