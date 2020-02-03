Mewat gang members arrested after brief exchange of fire

Four members of a Mewat-based gang allegedly possessing illegal arms were arrested by the city police after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.

Amin (33), Warish (20), Mustkeen (25), all residents of Haryana and Subba (25), a resident of Rajasthan, were held near Sector 7 of Pushp Vihar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said.

“We received information about the movement of Amin along with his accomplices in Delhi-NCR in their tempo to commit a robbery at Pushp Vihar. A team was deployed to track their movements,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said.

Sensing police presence, the tempo driver speeded up but hit the gate of a residential colony in Pushp Vihar. All the occupants came out and fired at the police team, he said.

In retaliation, the policemen also opened fire in which Amin sustained bullet injuries on his legs, he said.

The accused were overpowered and disarmed by the police personnel, the DCP said, adding that Amin was immediately taken to Safdarjung Hospital.

About 14 rounds were fired from both sides. More than seven rounds were fired by the accused, the police said.

Several cases

Four pistols and nine live cartridges were seized from their possession.

The accused were involved in several cases of robbery and dacoity in Delhi-NCR and adjoining States. They used to rob trucks at gunpoint and used these vehicles to commit robberies, police said.

Amin was wanted in a 2019 case lodged at Mehrauli police station and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, they said. According to the police, Amin was also involved in more than 15 criminal cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and U.P.