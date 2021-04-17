Metro trains to run at reduced frequency

NEW DELHI

17 April 2021 01:32 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that in view of the weekend curfew, set to be imposed from Saturday, frequency of metro trains across the network will reduce.

In a statement issued, DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said, “Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 minutes across the whole network on the weekend, that is on April 17 and 18.”

He further added: “The two sections where there is a bifurcation in the network – Noida and Vaishali section on the Blue Line and Kirti Nagar and Inderlok section on the Green Line, the headway will become double – services will be available after every 30 minutes in these sections.” Only those involved in essential services will be allowed to travel on the network on production of valid identity cards.

