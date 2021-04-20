Metro to run at reduced frequency

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said that trains will operate at reduced frequency in view of the week-long lockdown imposed by the Delhi government. The trains will operate at 50% capacity and no standing passengers will be allowed.

DMRC officials said trains will be available at a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours, and every 60 minutes during non-peak hours.

“Services during morning peak hours, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and evening peak hours, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., will be available with a headway [frequency] of 30 minutes,” the DMRC said.

Metro services will only be available to those under the exempted category on production of valid identity cards, the DMRC said.

“During this period, travel will be allowed only up to 50% seating capacity in the metro. In addition, no standing passenger shall be allowed during the travel,” officials said.