Metro to link secretariat buildings of Central Vista

The new Central Secretariat buildings coming up as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project will be connected to the existing metro network through a loop corridor. It will be built by the Delhi Metro and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the CPWD on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding, according to which the DMRC shall provide technical assistance as well as execute finishing and services works for the construction of the loop corridor.

The 3-km-long metro loop corridor connecting four common Central Secretariat stations with the existing Central Secretariat metro station is being proposed to cater to the office-goers, the DMRC said in a press note.