Metro to convert remaining fleet to 8-coach trains

It will add 120 extra coaches on Red, Yellow and Blue Lines by the year-end

The Delhi Metro on Sunday announced that it is undertaking the conversion of its remaining fleet of six-coach trains into eight-coach trains by adding 120 additional coaches on the Red, Yellow and Blue Lines of its network.

The conversion, it said, is expected to be completed by the end of this year, after which all the trains running on these lines will be eight-coaches only.

It added that the activity is being carried out to increase the carrying capacity of the three main corridors of the Delhi Metro which contribute to almost 40-50% of passenger utilisation every day.

“By the end of this month, the process of converting all twelve six-coach trains on Yellow Line into eight-coaches will be completed, thereby taking the total number of eight-coach trains on this line to 64. Subsequently, remaining nine six-coach trains on the Blue Line and 39 six-coach trains on the Red Line will be converted into eight-coach trains by the end of this year, taking the total number of eight-coach trains on these lines to 74 and 39 respectively,” the Delhi Metro said.

The Red, Blue and Yellow lines of the Delhi Metro were made operational under Phase-I and were built on Broad Gauge having provision of running trains up to eight-coach formation. Rest of the lines subsequently taken up in Phase-II and Phase-III are all built on Standard Gauge having provision of running trains up to six-coach formation only.

The Delhi Metro currently has a fleet of 336 train sets comprising 181 six-coach trains, 133 eight-coach trains and 22 four-coach trains across all its corridors, the statement added.