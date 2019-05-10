Delhi

Metro services to start at 4 a.m. on May 12

For convenience of staff on poll duty

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced that metro services across the network will start at 4 a.m., two hours earlier than the regular timing, on May 12 so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility.

“The Delhi Metro train services will start from 4 a.m. on Sunday, so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 a.m.” said a DMRC official.

However, metro services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali will start at 4.30 a.m., the official added.

The official also said, “After 6 a.m., metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day.”

Delhi Metro’s current span is 373 km and 271 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line, and its average daily ridership is about 30 lakh.

