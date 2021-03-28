Metro services to start at 2.30 p.m. tomorrow

NEW DELHI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that metro services will be curtailed on Monday on account of Holi.

Services on all the lines, including the Rapid Metro and Airport Express Line will not be available till 2.30 p.m. “Metro train services will thus, start at 2.30 p.m. from terminal stations on all lines on March 29 and will continue normally thereafter,” the DMRC said.

Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said that metro services will not be available on the Noida-Greater Noida corridor till 2 p.m.

“Train services on the Aqua Line will begin from 2 p.m. on Holi and train services will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes. Parking facility at the metro stations will also be available from 2 p.m.,” the NMRC said.

Currently, five metro stations on the Aqua Line, including Noida Sector 51, Noida Sector 76, Knowledge Park II, Alpha I and Delta I, have parking facilities.