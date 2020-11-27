Metro services to be restricted today as well

Ops remained suspended on Thursday

Delhi Metro services remained restricted on Thursday in view of the protest march by farmers with operations being suspended in sections connecting Delhi with the National Capital Region (NCR).

While services were restricted till 2 p.m., operations normalised only after 5 p.m.

“From 2 pm. onwards metro services are available from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, sections to Delhi still continue to remain suspended due to security reasons till further notice,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation [DMRC] said in a tweet around 2.30 p.m.

DMRC officials also added that on Friday metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections.

“As advised by Delhi Police, metro services will be available only from Delhi towards NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice,” read another tweet by the DMRC.

On Wednesday, the DMRC had announced that services will be unavailable between sections like Anand Vihar-New Ashok Nagar, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Samaypur Badli- Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya- Huda City Centre, among other corridors.