Metro services to be partially curtailed on Republic Day

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that metro services on January 26 will be partially curtailed following updates from Delhi Police on security arrangements.

Entry and exit to Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will remain shut till noon while the Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg stations will remain closed from 8.45 a.m. to noon, officials said.

“Central Secretariat station will only be used for interchange of passengers between the Yellow and Violet Lines,” the DMRC said in a statement.

While ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid stations will function throughout the day, some of the gates to these stations will remain closed till noon, the DMRC said.

“All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 a.m. on January 25 to 2 p.m. on January 26. This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangement,” read the statement.

In a bid to facilitate movement of passengers on Republic Day, Phase III stations, where services usually begin at 8 a.m. on Sundays, will have trains running from 6 a.m.

Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Jahangirpuri-Samaypur Badli, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Badarpur border – Raja Nahar Singh, Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden and the Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar corridors are the ones where metro services will begin two hours prior to the usual Sunday routine.