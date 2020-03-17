Metro ridership up despite virus fear

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said that the daily average ridership on the metro network increased to 46.53 lakh for the month of March (till March 15) as compared to the same period last year when recorded 46.22 lakh, despite the COVID-19 scare.

“It is to mention that in comparison to passenger journey figures of the corresponding month of March in 2019 and 2020, there is no significant variation with average journey figures of 46.22 lakh and 46.53 lakh recorded so far respectively [rather showing a marginal increase over last year],” officials said.

However, it recorded 57.13 lakh daily average journeys in the month of February. DMRC officials said that the month of March witnessed a natural dip of 10-15%.

“It is also stated that every year the month of March witnesses a natural dip of 10-15 % in comparison to the figures for the month of February. The same trend is visible up to March 15 this year too with passenger journeys going from 57.13 lakh [February 2020] to 46.53 lakh [March 2020],” DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.