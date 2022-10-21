Metro Phase IV: DMRC gets nod to clear 316 trees

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 21, 2022 01:57 IST

The Delhi government on Thursday said it has given permission to the Delhi Metro to cut or transplant 316 trees for its phase-IV corridor. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while making the announcement said that the DMRC has been given the permission provided, “they compensate by planting 3,160 more trees”.

Of the 316 trees, the DMRC will transplant 185 trees of indigenous and native species from the site, while it will cut 131 trees, which are non-native species, it added.

