Metro parking charges to be hiked from May 1

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that parking charges at metro parking lots will be hiked from May 1.

Months after a hike in the metro fares, the metro parking lots will witness a 50% hike across various slabs ranging from ₹2 to ₹20.

“The metro parking charges have not been changed for the last five years and the current charges are much lower than the parking charges being levied by civic agencies for their lots. It is necessary to rationalise the metro parking charges in view of higher charges by the civic agencies” the DMRC said in a statement.

Come May 1, car owners will have to pay ₹30 for six hours of parking instead of ₹20. Owners of two-wheelers will have to pay ₹15 instead of ₹10 for the same time period.

Car owners availing parking facilities for up to 12 hours will have to pay ₹50 instead of the earlier ₹30.

To use the parking facility for more than 12 hours, one will now have to pay ₹60 instead of ₹40.

Monthly charges

The monthly charges for four-wheelers have been increased to ₹1,200 from ₹1,000. For two-wheelers the charges have been hiked from ₹475 to ₹600.

Coming down heavily on the move by the DMRC, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “First fare hike and now parking charges hike. These steps will completely kill Delhi Metro and increase congestion and pollution on roads. Sad. [sic]”