Metro laptop thief held from Paharganj

A man was arrested on Thursday in Delhi’s Paharganj for stealing 20—25 laptops from metro commuters, mostly from Nehru Place metro station, the police said.

Based on the CCTV footage and local intelligence, the Metro unit of the Delhi Police traced 32-year-old Raqib Ahmed, who hails from Srinagar.

During interrogation, the accused said that he had stolen a laptop on Monday from Nehru Place metro station. He also confessed to have stolen laptops from commuters at other metro stations like Rajiv Chowk, Jamia Nagar and Sarita Vihar.

“The accused has been committing theft for the last nine years,” Delhi Commissioner of Police —— Metro, said in a statement.

Ahmed used to stay in hotels in Paharganj for 20 to 25 days during his stealing spree.