Metro cards can be used on 250 buses from Monday

Starting January 8, 250 public buses will allow commuters to use their Delhi Metro smart cards to pay the fare as the Delhi government rolls out the pilot project for common mobility.

MoU to be signed

After meeting all stakeholders on Wednesday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said a memorandum of understanding between the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be signed by Thursday.

“The pilot on 250 buses can start on Friday or January 8,” said Mr. Gahlot, adding that the entire fleet of the DTC and the DIMTS will be covered under the common mobility scheme by April 1.

For the pilot project, which Mr. Gahlot said will be carried out for a month, 200 buses of the DTC and 50 buses under the cluster service of the DIMTS have been fitted with electronic ticketing machines.

Existing smart cards of the DMRC will be accepted on these 250 buses. Once a passenger taps the card on the machine, a printed ticket, complete with the remaining balance, will be generated.

New card

When the project is rolled out in the entire fleet of the DTC and DIMTS, the government will come up with a new card that will have its own branding and name, said Mr. Gahlot. These new cards will be available at inter-State bus terminals, the DTC bus pass section, railway stations and the airport, he said.

The common mobility project was first mooted by the Congress government and was supposed to be ready in time for the Commonwealth Games in 2010. When asked why the project was delayed even after the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in 2015, Mr. Gahlot said there had been a range of issues.

“Earlier, there was a lack of political will. There were technical issues also. We had to take the permission of the Reserve Bank of India as the DMRC will collect money, which will go to a clearing house, from where the DTC and DIMTS will get their shares,” he said.