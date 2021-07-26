Metro, buses to allow only sitting travel

A long queue of commuters outside the Adarsh Nagar metro station in Delhi. file photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

DMRC issues clarification, says only 50 passengers will be allowed in each coach

The Delhi Metro and intra-State buses will run at ‘100% seating capacity’ from Monday, after the Delhi government eased some COVID-19 restrictions. However, long queues outside metro stations and bus stops during peak hours are likely to continue as passengers will not be permitted to stand inside buses or metro coaches.

Confusion over new rules

The Delhi Metro on Sunday clarified that only 50 passengers will be allowed to sit in each coach and entry to stations would continue to be regulated. Several sections of the public are under the impression that the metro will be operating at 100% capacity — this is not the case, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

“The DMRC would like to make it clear that from Monday, a maximum of 50 passengers per coach are permitted, as against 300 prior to COVID-19. As a result, though queues outside stations may slightly reduce, they might still be there during peak hours,” it said.

The DMRC appealed to the public to travel by metro only when absolutely necessary and to observe all COVID-related travel protocols.

A notification issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday had said that metro trains can operate at “100% seating capacity of the coach”, but specified that standing travel is not permitted.

Standing travel comprises around 80% of the total capacity of each coach.

Since the resumption of metro services following relaxation of lockdown norms in the Capital, commuters were permitted to sit on alternate seats and standing travel was not permitted.

At 50% seating capacity, 25 people could travel in each coach. Under the revised rules, around 50 passengers can sit in one coach.

17-20% coach capacity

With standing travel still barred, metro trains will be able to utilise only 17-20% of its coach capacity.

According to sources, an eight-coach metro train can accommodate around 2,400 passengers. With the revised guidelines, an eight-coach train will be able to accommodate 400 passengers seated next to each other.