MeToo: ‘Targeted to halt allegations against Akbar’

‘Complaint filed only against Ramani’

Journalist Priya Ramani told a Delhi court on Monday that she was targeted selectively through a criminal defamation complaint by former Union Minister M.J. Akbar to halt the avalanche of allegations of sexual misconduct” against him in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

Ms. Ramani made the submission before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja through her lawyer during the final hearing in the complaint filed by Mr. Akbar against her. Ms. Ramani in 2018 accused Mr. Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist. Mr. Akbar resigned as Union Minister on October 17, 2018.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Ms. Ramani, told the court on Monday that over 14 women accused Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement but he has filed complaint only against Ms. Ramani.

“Priya Ramani was targeted selectively... Either everyone’s articles and tweets are defamatory or none is. Or are the other allegations accepted,” she said, adding that Mr. Akbar’s was aware of the existence of other allegations on the date of the filing of complaints.