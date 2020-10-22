Delhi

#MeToo: M.J. Akbar’s defamation case against Priya Ramani sent to same judge

A criminal defamation complaint, filed by former Union Minister M.J. Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani, was on Thursday sent back to the judge who was hearing the matter.

An Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) trying the case had earlier this month sent the matter to Principal district and Sessions Judge seeking transfer of the matter to another court on the ground that his court was designated to hear cases filed against lawmakers. Principal district and Sessions Judge Sujata Kohli, however, sent the matter back to the ACMM.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 5:35:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/metoo-mj-akbars-defamation-case-against-priya-ramani-sent-to-same-judge/article32918698.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY