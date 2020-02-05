MeToo: Instagram account holder seeks time from HC

Instagram account handle ‘Herdsceneand’, who posted sexual harassment allegations by a woman against artist Subodh Gupta, told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that an amicable settlement of the dispute was being explored and sought a week’s time for it.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, taking note of the plea, has posted Mr. Gupta’s defamation case against ‘Herdsceneand’ on February 11.

In the last hearing, the HC had asked ‘Herdsceneand’ whether she/he wants to represent the anonymous victim in the defamation case filed by Mr. Gupta. The identity of the person running the Instagram account, which published the allegations in the wake of #MeToo movement, has been kept secret on the court’s directions.

The Instagram handle had earlier said that she/he was only a “whistleblower”, a neutral platform which intended to bring out the instances of sexual misconduct and harassment in the art fraternity, as part of the #MeToo movement.

The HC was hearing Mr. Gupta’s defamation suit against Herdsceneand, following the publication of anonymous sexual harassment allegations against him last year. It had earlier restrained Herdsceneand from posting any content relating to Mr. Gupta on its account.