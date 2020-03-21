Delhi

Methodist churches stop prayer ceremonies

The methodist church of Delhi on Friday cancelled all prayer ceremonies till further notice, keeping in view the spread of COVID-19.

“All corporate worship services in the methodist church in Delhi episcopal area, including Sunday worship services, will remain suspended until further orders” a letter from Bishop Subodh Mondal to all pastors in Delhi read.

However “churches, sanctuaries and places of worship” would remain open for worshippers throughout the day to offer prayers or any special needs, it said. Additionally, pastors, local preachers and local church leaders have been instructed to “monitor” crowds and ensure that the number of people gathering is less than 40.

Apart from this, the letter requested that elderly people and children stay at home and join for the worship online, either through Facebook or any other available media. Church officials have also been instructed to see that adequate arrangement for sanitisation is made available in the church premises.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 1:39:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/methodist-churches-stop-prayer-ceremonies/article31123462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY