Met dept. forecasts heavy rain next week

After witnessing above normal temperatures over the past few days, Delhiites are likely to get some respite next week with the Meteorological (Met) Department forecasting rain on July 9.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. The minimum was 28.2 degrees Celsius.
Monsoon catching up
The maximum temperature on Sunday is also likely to be above normal at 39 degrees Celsius, said the Met Department.
The weather is expected to get better next week with the monsoon catching up, the department said.
The weatherman has predicted light rain and possibility of thunderstorms on July 9.
The maximum temperature is likely to drop to 38 degrees Celsius.
From July 10 onwards, the city is likely to witness heavy rain.
The Met Department said that the maximum temperature on July 10 may drop to 36 degrees Celsius.
