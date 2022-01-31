Met department forecastsrainy start to February

After experiencing the coldest January in nine years on Tuesday with maximum temperatures staying below normal for the larger part of the month, the India Meteorological Department has forecast a rainy start to February.

An active western disturbance is likely to affect north-west India from February 2. An induced cyclonic circulation that is likely to form over south-west Rajasthan and moisture feeding from Arabian Sea could combine to bring rain. Another western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region on February 6, the IMD said.

Under the influence of these weather systems, the minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees after February 1 for the next three to four days and fall thereafter, the IMD added.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 22.2 degrees Celsius, which is normal for the season while the minimum temperature was 7.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.

The forecast for Monday reads: “Mainly clear sky with mist in the morning and strong surface winds blowing at a speed of 25-35 kmph during the day.” The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 23 and eight degrees respectively.