Mercury reaches 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi

May 14, 2022

The maximum temperature is likely to fall on Monday due to dust storms or thunderstorms

New Delhi Heatwave conditions persisted in the national Capital on Saturday, pushing the mercury to a high of 47.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur and 47 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh weather stations. Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius — five notches above the season’s normal According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in the weather station at Ridge, 45.4 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, 46.4 degrees Celsius at Pitampura and 46.9 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex. Some places in the city witnessed “severe heatwave” conditions and similar conditions are expected on Sunday too, the IMD said. The maximum temperature of Delhi on Sunday is expected to be 45 degrees Celsius, which is likely to fall on Monday due to dust storms or thunderstorms, the IMD added. For the plains, a ‘heatwave’ is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above the season’s normal. A ‘severe heatwave’ is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.



