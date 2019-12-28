Mercury plunges to below 2 degree C in parts of Delhi

The national capital on Saturday recorded its coldest day of the season as the minimum temperature plummeted to 2.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The mercury even plunged to below two degrees in some areas with the Lodhi Road Observatory recording a low of 1.7 degrees C.

Dense fog enveloped the city reducing visibility and affecting air and rail traffic and vehicular movement.

The Safdarjung Observatory, whose reading is considered the official marking for the city, recorded 2.4 degrees C in the morning, five notches below the normal.

The same temperature was recorded on December 30, 2013. Before that the coldest day in December was December 11, 1996 when the minimum temperature recorded at the observatory was 2.3 degrees C, officials said.

The all-time record of low in Delhi is zero degree C on December 27 in 1930, senior meteorologist at IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava said.

Other observatories on Saturday recorded as follows: Palam 3.1 degrees C, Aya Nagar 1.9 degrees C, he said.

Due to very dense fog, zero visibility was reported in Palam Observatory area, which neighbours the city airport.

Due to heavy fog on Saturday morning, four flights were diverted from the Delhi airport, said an official.

The official said the flights were operating at the airport under CAT III B conditions, which means that the runway visual range (RVR) is between 50 metres and 175 metres.

According to railway officials, 24 trains were delayed due to poor visibility, ranging from 2-5 hours.

The air quality turned severe again on Saturday, as falling temperatures, high humidity and low wind speed allowed accumulation of pollutants. The overall quality index stood at 413 at 10 am. The weatherman said the mercury is likely to fall further on Sunday too.

Cold wave and severe cold day and dense to very dense fog has been forecast over the Delhi-NCR on Sunday and Monday, Mr. Srivastava said.

The mean maximum temperature (MMT) for December 2019 till December 28 stood at 19.18 degrees C, he said.

By that yardstick, it is most likely to become the second coldest December since 1901 (coldest was 17.3 degrees C on December 1997).

The Safdurjung Observatory recorded a high of 13.3 degrees C on Saturday evening, seven notches below the normal.

Even in the evening, the fog continued to envelop the city, as people huddled around bonfires lit up around railway stations, street sides and various other open spaces to ward off the chill.

Fewer people were seen at India Gate as many preferred to stay indoors, despite being a weekend.

The relative humidity recorded in the morning was 100% and it went down to 83% in the evening.

“The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees C only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997,” an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

The mean maximum temperature (MMT) till Thursday this month was 19.85 degrees C. It is expected to dip to 19.15 degrees C by December 31, he said.

Since December 14, most parts of the city have witnessed 15 consecutive “cold days” or a 15-day “cold spell”. The last time such a long cold spell was witnessed was in December 1997.

After 1992, Delhi has had cold spells only in 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014.