Mercury may dip from tomorrow

AQI ‘moderate’ for second day as rain continues to lash city

Intermittent showers continued to lash the national capital for the third consecutive day on Tuesday with the minimum temperature rising to 13.2 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius, one degree warmer than the normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast party cloudy sky with very light rain/drizzle on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 22 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively. Cloudy weather will give way to mainly clear sky on Thursday. Temperatures are likely to fall slowly over the rest of the week, said the IMD.

Under the influence of a weather system which is expected to impact temperatures in the Capital till Wednesday, the minimum temperature has risen from 1.1 degrees Celsius on January 1 to 13.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi and Noida continued to be in the ‘moderate’ category and that of Gurugram was in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

“The Air Quality Index is likely to stay in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category on Wednesday,” said the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality remained low on Tuesday.