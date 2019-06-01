Mercury likely to rise further: Met

The Capital on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal for the season under the influence of a heatwave.

The Met has forecast that temperatures are going to rise further leading to a severe heatwave. The temperature is likely to touch 46-47 °C in some parts over the next 48 hours.

Weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Ridge and Najafgarh recorded temperatures of 46.2. 44.5, 46,33.6 and 45.2 respectively. It was also a relatively dry day as humidity was between 20% and 59%.

In a bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear sky with the possibility of development of severe heatwave conditions with maximum temperature touching 46-47°C at isolated pockets in Delhi/NCR.

Relief may come after June 2 as a western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region, however, it is unlikely to cause significant thunderstorm activity over the plains, said an IMD official. He added that it was going to be a prolonged dry spell. Over the next five days, hot winds carrying dust are also likely to blow over the Capital.

“On June 3, gusty winds between 30-40 kmph are likely to bring dust storms, thunderstorms in the city accompanied by lightning but heatwave conditions are still likely to prevail,” the IMD said. However, the relief is not likely to last long as heatwave conditions may extend again from June 5 again.

‘Cancel summer camps’

The impact of the heatwave is being felt by all in the city with the Government School Teachers’ Association writing to the government to cancel the ongoing summer camps.

The association said there have been several reports of students suffering from dehydration, nose bleeds and fainting in school due to the heat and requested the government to cancel the conduct of summer camps.