Mercury in Capital to rise again from Wednesday

Maximum temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday likely to touch 36°C and 39°C: IMD

A brief spell of showers and thunderstorms brought the Capital’s residents a much-needed relief from the hot weather conditions. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The brief respite from the heatwave that Delhiites got with rains and thunderstorms is likely to come to an end with the mercury rising again from Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no prediction of rains for Wednesday and Thursday and maximum temperatures are expected to rise to 36 and 39 degrees Celsius respectively. The sky will be partly cloudy on both days.

On Friday, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 40 degrees Celsius again and stay above it for the next few days.

On Tuesday, the city received 14.6 mm of rainfall over 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. but did not receive any rainfall during the day, the IMD said. The maximum temperature dropped to 32.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday — seven notches below the season’s normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 18.9 degrees Celsius — eight degrees less than the normal.

Meanwhile, weather stations at Ridge recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur and Najafgarh recorded 31.9 degrees Celsius, Pitampura recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius and Sports Complex recorded 32.4 degrees Celsius.