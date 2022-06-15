Mercury falls below 40 degree-mark after 13 days

June 15, 2022 01:24 IST

Light rain expected in the city till Sunday

Delhiites got a respite from the scorching heat on Tuesday with a cloudy sky causing the mercury to fall below the 40-degrees mark after a spell of 13 days.

The maximum recorded temperature on Tuesday was 39.6 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Light rains are predicted every day of this week according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The mercury is likely to drop over the week and settle at 35 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

The weather department said while there is a possibility of “a very light rain” on Wednesday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

Generally cloudy skies and light rainfall are predicted in the city from Thursday till Sunday.

Parts of Delhi were reeling under a heatwave till Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 43.7 degrees Celsius — four notches above the season’s normal.

For the plains, a ‘heatwave’ is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius. A 'severe heatwave' is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.