Mercury drops to 7°, lowest this season

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the lowest this season, according to Regional Meteorological Center, New Delhi.

Light rainfall and cloudy skies are expected in the city on Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday, the air quality of the city deteriorated to the upper level of ‘poor’ category and is expected to further worsen chiefly owing to slower winds, according to government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

The minimum temperature was one notch lower than the season’s normal, while the maximum temperature was 18 degree Celsius, five degrees colder than the season’s normal.

The temperatures during the day are likely to increase over the next few days. “Cold weather conditions are likely to abate from tomorrow [Thursday] onwards due to a western disturbance from Friday,” said Regional Meteorological Center.

“The air quality index [AQI] is likely to deteriorate towards the ‘very poor’ category by Thursday. On Friday and Sturday, the AQI is likely to be recorded in the lower to middle end of ‘very poor’ category,” SAFAR said.

The major pollution hotspots as per the SAFAR are likely to be Vinobapuri, Adarsh Nagar and Dwarka.