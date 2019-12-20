Mercury drops to 5.2°C, the lowest this season

The minimum temperature in the Capital dropped to 5.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the lowest this season, according to Regional Meteorological Center, New Delhi.

On Thursday, the air quality of the city deteriorated to the upper level of ‘very poor’ category and is expected to be ‘severe’ in some parts of the city on Friday, chiefly owing to slower winds, according to government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The minimum temperature on Thursday was three notches lower than the season’s normal, while the maximum settled at 15 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees colder than the season’s normal, said India Meteorological Department.

Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to increase slightly over the next few days.

“The AQI is likely to deteriorate sharply towards the higher end of ‘very poor’ category by Friday. In areas like Adarsh Nagar, Rohini, Okhla and Vasundhdara, AQI may dip to ‘severe’ category but not for a prolonged period. On Saturday, wind speeds are forecast to pick up and AQI is likely to stay in middle to higher end of the ‘very poor’ category,” SAFAR said.

Light rainfall and cloudy skies have been forecast for Saturday.

The city’s AQI on Thursday was 362, up from 292 (poor) on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Thursday, the average level of PM2.5 — deadly respirable particles, which is a chief pollutant — was 206.3 ug/m3, more than three times the safe limit of 60ug/m3, as per Indian standards, in Delhi and NCR at 7 p.m., according to the CPCB.