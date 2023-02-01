Mercury drops below normal as city gets light rain

February 01, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

: Several parts of the city received light rain on Sunday, which brought down the maximum temperature five degrees below normal to 17.2 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department has forecast overcast skies and rain on Monday as well.

The official weather station for the Capital, Safdarjung, recorded 3.3 mm of rainfall, while stations at Lodhi Road and Gurugram recorded 4.5 and 5 mm of rainfall, respectively.

The minimum temperature on Sunday settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius. The Capital has received only traces of rainfall this year, whereas it normally receives around 18 mm of rain by this time.

Usually, a number of western disturbances bring rain to the city in January, which provides relief from the cold wave conditions. For Monday, the IMD has predicted maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 20 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.