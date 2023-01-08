Mercury dips to lowest so far in the Capital this season

January 08, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

At 2.2 degrees Celsius, the Capital on Saturday recorded the lowest minimum temperature this winter, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The season’s lowest reading was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory, considered the representative data of the city. In some other parts, the minimum temperature was as low as 1.5 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was 16.7 degrees Celsius, three notches less than the season’s normal.

“Today, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions existed in Delhi and the minimum temperature recorded was the lowest this season. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 3 degrees Celsius tomorrow,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the Regional Forecasting Centre of the IMD.

Palam and Jafarpur reported a cold day on Saturday, while one or two places may report a cold day on Sunday too, he added.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) was in the “very poor” category at 4 pm on Saturday, according to the daily Central Pollution Control Board official bulletin.

“The air quality is likely to improve and remain in ‘very poor’ category from 08.01.2023 to 09.01.2023. The air quality is likely to deteriorate and remain in upper end of ‘very poor’ category on 10.01.2023,” as per the central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are both expected to pick up next week, rising to 8 and 20 degrees Celsius by Thursday, respectively, giving respite from the cold wave.