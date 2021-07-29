Mercury dips as rain lashes city for second straight day

NEW DELHI

29 July 2021 00:34 IST

Moderate rain or thundershowers forecast for today

Rain continued to lash the Capital for the second day on Wednesday, bringing down temperatures further. The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees cooler than normal for the season. The minimum settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal.

The Safdarjung weather station, the official weather station, recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Palam recorded 26.8 mm of rainfall during the same period. However, Gurugram received the heaviest rainfall in the NCR, recording 91.8 mm of rainfall during the day.

The PWD received 69 waterlogging complaints, down from almost 200 on Tuesday. A senior PWD official said no major congestion due to waterlogging was reported. According to the official, many prominent locations such as Pul Prahladpur underpass, which had been flooded a day earlier, “returned to normal” given the relatively less intensity of the rain during the day.

The forecast for Thursday shows that the sky will be generally cloudy with moderate rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 29 ad 24 degrees Celsius respectively.