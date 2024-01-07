Mercury below normal in Delhi: schools vacation extended till Jan. 10

January 07, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Directorate of Education on Saturday announced that the winter vacation for Delhi schools, earlier set to end on Saturday with classes resuming on Monday, has been extended till January 10 in light of the severe cold weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature during the day stood at 15.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 8.9 degrees Celsius, with ‘cold day’ conditions felt in some parts.

The maximum temperature was four notches below the season’s average and the minimum was two degrees above normal, it said, while forecasting ‘very light’ rain on January 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city also saw moderate fog, with visibility at the main weather station in Safdarjung and in Palam recorded at 500 metres as of 5.30 a.m, the IMD said.

For the next week, the maximum day temperature is likely to be around 15-16 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 7-10 degrees Celsius, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT