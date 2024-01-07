ADVERTISEMENT

Mercury below normal in Delhi: schools vacation extended till Jan. 10

January 07, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

‘Very light’ rain has been forecast on January 9 by the IMD

The Hindu Bureau

The city saw moderate fog on Saturday, with visibility at the main weather station in Safdarjung and in Palam recorded at 500 metres as of 5.30 a.m. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Directorate of Education on Saturday announced that the winter vacation for Delhi schools, earlier set to end on Saturday with classes resuming on Monday, has been extended till January 10 in light of the severe cold weather.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature during the day stood at 15.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 8.9 degrees Celsius, with ‘cold day’ conditions felt in some parts.

The maximum temperature was four notches below the season’s average and the minimum was two degrees above normal, it said, while forecasting ‘very light’ rain on January 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The city also saw moderate fog, with visibility at the main weather station in Safdarjung and in Palam recorded at 500 metres as of 5.30 a.m, the IMD said.

For the next week, the maximum day temperature is likely to be around 15-16 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 7-10 degrees Celsius, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / weather

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US