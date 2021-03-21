Mentoring programme for girls launched

The Delhi government on Saturday launched the ‘Education Mentoring Programme’ through its ‘Youth for Education’ initiative, which focuses on mentoring girls studying in Classes 9 to 12 in government schools.

“BTech, MTech, PhD and MBA Students of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University of Women will mentor these students. The mentors will encourage girls to actively participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and support them to clear entrance exams for higher education,” said Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

The mentors will guide them in choosing appropriate careers for innovation, he said.

“Our world is becoming a knowledge economy, with dedicated research and innovation quickly becoming key to progress. Although our nation is seeing some major innovations in every field of work, these innovations are mostly led by men. The participation of women is abysmal when it comes to innovation, especially in the field of STEM. According to a study I recently came across, women form only 33% of the total workforce in research and innovation in STEM in South Asia,” he said.