Mental pressure, meagre pay take a toll on contract nurses

Nurses’ body says government trying to outsource work to private agency

Beeram Singh, 31, tested positive for COVID-19 in June last year while working as a contractual nurse at the Safdarjung Hospital. He had been on COVID duty for 15 days. Soon after the infection, his condition worsened and he had to be admitted to the hospital for 20 days.

“Everyone was scared of the virus but no contractual nurse said no to COVID duty. I did it as my duty towards the nation. Despite such efforts, we are paid very little and our contracts last only for three months. This puts us under a lot of pressure. We don’t know whether we will have a job tomorrow and there is no one to listen to us,” Mr. Singh, a father of two children, said.

Three-month contracts

Like Mr. Singh, several nurses of the hospital who are on a contract basis since 2016 said that they are facing mental pressure as their contracts have to be renewed every three months and their salary has stayed stagnant at ₹37,500 for five years.

Nurses, who have been working in the hospital for over five years, said their salaries get reduced due to the breaks every three months.

Meanwhile, the All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF) said the government is trying to outsource the contract work to a private agency and had even issued a tender for it. This effectively means that the current contractual nurses will lose their jobs.

No word from hospital

The Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the issue.

“Two other Central government hospitals: RML Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College, have the same three-month policy. In Delhi government hospitals, the contract is for 11 months and the pay is better,” said G.K. Khurana, secretary-general of AIGNF.

Mr. Singh said he had breathlessness when he got infected and has lost 20kg since then. “My second child is a year old now. It has been difficult to meet the monthly expenses after his birth as my wife doesn’t have a job. At the hospital, we do not get equal pay for equal work and the Delhi government pays better salaries,” he said.

Vincy Chacko, 29, another contractual nurse, said: “We have to renew the contract by September 30 and the tension will start again. This is torture. We will have to start running to the ministry to get an extension.”

Ms. Chacko worked during the pandemic, though not on COVID-19 duty. “I stayed away from my one-and-a-half-year-old son for three months last year. We have done so much, but no one is helping us,” she said.

Ms. Khurana, 76, who worked as a nurse for 38 years said there was no contract system for nurses earlier. “The regular posts are not filled by the government for years as the process takes forever. Thus, they started hiring contractual nurses. We fought at least four times against their attempts to outsource these contractual posts. If Safdarjung Hospital outsources it, then other hospitals will follow suit,” AIGNF leader said.

She said workers will lose their rights if the job is outsourced. They will also be paid less by whichever company gets the tender from the hospital.