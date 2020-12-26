Mending the gap

NEW DELHI

26 December 2020 00:13 IST

With services first disrupted by JNU protests and then the February riots, and forced into a long hiatus by the pandemic, Delhi Metro in 2020 has been a case of arrested development

With people taking to the streets on multiple occasions over the past one year, be it the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests or a demand for rollback of fee hike at Jawaharlal Nehru University, services on the Delhi Metro network have remained disrupted.

The Delhi riots in February this year, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic hampered metro services.

Apart from the COVID-19-induced lockdown, imposed nationwide, when metro services were suspended for over five months, every time stations were shut for security measures due to some protest, the closure lasted for up to six hours. During the riots, some stations were even shut for the entire day.

On December 19, 2019, the maximum number of stations were closed at a go due to demonstrations that were being held across the national capital against the CAA, with the number touching 19.

Stations that were shut

The first few stations to shut were Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Munirka on the Magenta Line, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid on the Violet Line and Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya stations on the Yellow Line.

Subsequently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had to close entry and exit gates of stations such as Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan on the Yellow Line, Pragati Maidan and Barakhamba stations on the Blue Line and ITO, Khan Market and Mandi House stations on the Violet Line.

According to statements issued by the DMRC, the stations were closed following directions from the Delhi police.

As the protests gained momentum, in a bid to restrict movement of those intending to participate in the demonstrations, the DMRC had to close around 17 stations across the network on December 20 last year, following police advisories.

While Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia stations had to be shut for a few hours in the morning, later in the day, with demonstrations beginning in the Walled City, stations like Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate, among others, were also closed. Metro stations on the Pink Line in north-east Delhi, including Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur and Johri Enclave were also closed for commuters that day.

Security measures

The DMRC had earlier said that “owing to sudden safety and security reasons” stations had to be “closed for a few hours this week”. Officials also added that the move to shut stations temporarily was a “precautionary measure amid protests”.

On November 18, 2019, entry and exit points of five Delhi Metro stations had to be closed for around two hours due to a protest march carried out by JNU students who were demanding a rollback of fee hike.

While initially entry and exit points of three metro stations near Parliament House were shut, later Jor Bagh station was shut as students assembled near the area.

During the Delhi riots, the first stations to be get closed on February 23 this year were Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Baburpur and they remained shut for several hours as violence had erupted in the area.

A day later, the DMRC had to shut nine stations, including Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Baburpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar, apart from Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Janpath. The stations on the Yellow Line were closed in view of a protest called near the Delhi Police Headquarters by the Jamia Coordination Committee.

Also, seven stations in north-east Delhi had to be closed owing to security reasons on February 25 this year, during the riots.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Delhi Metro has remained operational for around four months now after it resumed services in September. The public transporter was forced into a long hiatus from March 22 to September 7 owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Operations resumed in a graded manner with staggered timings.

Maintenance work

During the five-month period when metro services were suspended, the DMRC operated two trains daily to keep the nearly 400-km-long network well-oiled. The DMRC officials also said that maintenance work of over 2,200 coaches, 264 stations, 1,100 escalators and 1,000 lifts across the metro network was being undertaken during this period.