Men who snatched scribe’s phone arrested

Two men, who had snatched a journalist’s phone last month, were arrested on Friday after a brief shoot-out in Nizamuddin here, the police said.
The accused have been identified as Anil from Khanpur and Arun from Maidan Garhi, they said. “The police got a tip-off that the duo would come to Nizamuddin on a white motorcycle to commit a robbery. When the accused were asked to stop, they fired at the policemen,” said DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. The police also fired at them and two bullets hit Anil while one hit Arun, he added. Two pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from the accused. They said they committed over two dozens of robbery and snatching in the city, the police added.
