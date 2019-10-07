Men thrash hospital guard for not letting them drink

A 56-year-old security guard at Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital in south Delhi was thrashed by three persons for asking them not to consume liquor in an ambulance parking area on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.

Dillipat said he was on night duty when a senior doctor told him that three persons were consuming liquor inside the premises at 12.45 a.m. on Saturday.

Inside premises

“I along with two other security guards — Ramananad Nayak and Roshan Kumar — went to the parking area and saw three-four men consuming liquor in an autorickshaw, which was parked next to an ambulance. I asked them to vacate the area as such activities were not allowed inside hospital premises,” said the victim.

It angered them and they started abusing us, the victim added. When Dillipat raised an objection, one of the accused picked up a brick and smashed it on the chest of Ramananad after which he fell on the ground.

Another accused got an iron rod and hit Dillipat on the head following which he collapsed on the spot, an officer said.

Sticks and punches

Next, the accused thrashed all three guards with sticks and punched them.

Meanwhile, someone informed the police and a PCR reached the spot. One accused was nabbed while the two others managed to flee.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said the accused, Waseem from Swami Nagar, was previously involved in a criminal case.

“An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 308 [attempt to commit culpable homicide] and 323 [punishment for voluntarily causing hurt] at Malviya Nagar police station. The other two accused have been identified and will be arrested soon,” said Mr. Thakur.

‘Memory loss’

“I have received eight stitches on the head. The medical reports, including the CT scan report, is awaited. Doctors said I might lose my memory due to the impact of head injury. Ramananad has received internal injuries on the chest,” said the victim.

He added that he has been doing the job for the past several years and lives in Govindpuri.