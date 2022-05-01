Men rob jewellery worth ₹4 crore in south Delhi

Burglars threatened elderly woman, tied her legs

A group of four unidentified men on Saturday morning broke into a house in south Delhi’s Anand Lok area and escaped with jewellery worth ₹3-4 crores, the police said.

The police said the complainant, Ritika, a 68-year-old woman, was sleeping with her five-year-old granddaughter in the house’s ground floor when she heard a noise around 3.30 a.m. and noticed around four people inside her room. The accused threatened her to keep quiet, tied her legs with a cloth, broke the almirah in the room and ran away with the jewellery, the officers added.

During the robbery, the woman’s other family members were on the first floor of the house, DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said. The accused used house breaking implements like screw drivers and pliers to break into the house, she added.

The DCP said that a case of robbery has been registered at Defence Colony police station, however, they are ascertaining whether the house helps and guards were involved in the crime.

Frequent cases of burglaries have disturbed the residents in south Delhi. The police recently arrested a person involved in burglaries in C.R. Park; four of his associates however managed to flee.

A senior police officer said security has been tightened around the Jahanpanah forest area and the police have deployed more teams along the forest wall along with the installation of more CCTV cameras.