Men ‘lathi-charged’ for trying to stop inter-religion wedding

Members of a Right-wing group were allegedly lathi-charged by the Ghaziabad police on Friday when they tried to intervene in an inter-religion wedding ceremony in Kavi Nagar claiming it to be an act of ‘love-jihad’ and and being ‘anti-national’.

The police said no complaint have been made yet. A Hindu Yuva Vahini member said that the incident took place around 1 a.m.

“We heard about the marriage and intervened to save the girl’s life... we asked the boy to change his religion. We also stated to the girl’s family that it is a trap by the boy to take money from them,” said Balraj Doongar, president of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, northern Uttar Pradesh region.

The girl’s father, however, refused to hear the men and the locals called the police.

On reaching the spot, the police personnel allegedly lathi-charged the men. The outfit has asked for action against the policemen who attacked its members.