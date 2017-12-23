Men ‘lathi-charged’ for trying to stop inter-religion wedding

Members of a Right-wing group were allegedly lathi-charged by the Ghaziabad police on Friday when they tried to intervene in an inter-religion wedding ceremony in Kavi Nagar claiming it to be an act of ‘love-jihad’ and and being ‘anti-national’.
The police said no complaint have been made yet. A Hindu Yuva Vahini member said that the incident took place around 1 a.m.
“We heard about the marriage and intervened to save the girl’s life... we asked the boy to change his religion. We also stated to the girl’s family that it is a trap by the boy to take money from them,” said Balraj Doongar, president of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, northern Uttar Pradesh region.
The girl’s father, however, refused to hear the men and the locals called the police.
On reaching the spot, the police personnel allegedly lathi-charged the men. The outfit has asked for action against the policemen who attacked its members.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor