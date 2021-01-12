DelhiNEW DELHI 12 January 2021 02:57 IST
Men held for stealing items from cars
Two persons, including a Civil Defence Volunteer (CDV), have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from a car, the police said on Monday.
DCP (South) Atul Thakur said the accused have been identified as CDV Rajesh Kumar and his accomplice, Yogender Sharma (37). On January 8, a patrolling team found two men stealing from a car. A knife, a toy revolver and stamp of Deputy Director DSSB was recovered from their possession. Rajesh said he used to commit crimes as he was an alcohol addict.
