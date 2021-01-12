Delhi

Men held for stealing items from cars

Two persons, including a Civil Defence Volunteer (CDV), have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from a car, the police said on Monday.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said the accused have been identified as CDV Rajesh Kumar and his accomplice, Yogender Sharma (37). On January 8, a patrolling team found two men stealing from a car. A knife, a toy revolver and stamp of Deputy Director DSSB was recovered from their possession. Rajesh said he used to commit crimes as he was an alcohol addict.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2021 2:58:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/men-held-for-stealing-items-from-cars/article33554158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY